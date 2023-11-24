B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. 452,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

