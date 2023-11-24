B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $84,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.45. 675,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,866,501. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.96.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
