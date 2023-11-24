B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 2,986 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $57,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LLY traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $602.25. The company had a trading volume of 745,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,809. The company has a market capitalization of $571.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $577.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total transaction of $3,432,432.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,240,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.32, for a total value of $3,432,432.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,240,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,665,471,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,659 shares of company stock valued at $20,845,330,120 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

