B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 9,375 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,437 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares during the period. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.15. 3,154,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,182,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

