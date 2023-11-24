B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,831 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $18,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.89. The stock had a trading volume of 216,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.00. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

