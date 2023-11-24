B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 12,450 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,998,908. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

