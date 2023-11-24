Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Baker Hughes worth $42,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.0 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,500 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.