Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,192,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,030,222 shares.The stock last traded at $1.92 and had previously closed at $1.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKKT
Bakkt Stock Up 20.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bakkt during the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Bakkt during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bakkt Company Profile
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bakkt
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.