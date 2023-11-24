Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,192,721 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,030,222 shares.The stock last traded at $1.92 and had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Stock Up 20.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bakkt during the third quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Bakkt during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

