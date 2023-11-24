Bank of America Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $49.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKH. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of BKH opened at $51.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

