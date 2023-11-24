Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.48

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.48 and traded as high as $18.95. Bank of Marin Bancorp shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 49,169 shares.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

The stock has a market cap of $303.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

