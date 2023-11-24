Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Trading Up 7.4%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.77. 7,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 18,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BATL. TheStreet downgraded Battalion Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Battalion Oil from $24.00 to $18.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battalion Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATL. UBS Group AG grew its position in Battalion Oil by 102.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Battalion Oil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 623,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

About Battalion Oil

(Get Free Report)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.