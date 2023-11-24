Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65. Approximately 86,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 367,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sidoti raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.33.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.41. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $645.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

