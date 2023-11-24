Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.20% of Berry Global Group worth $92,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,680 shares of company stock worth $2,358,878 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

