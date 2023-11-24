BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading Down 8.6%

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 117,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 45,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

