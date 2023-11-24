BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 65.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises approximately 0.8% of AXQ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BHP Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 486,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. 508,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,063. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.