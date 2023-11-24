Birgit Girshick Acquires 1,322 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

