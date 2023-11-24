Birgit Girshick Acquires 1,322 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $194.95 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.25.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.54.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charles River Laboratories International
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.