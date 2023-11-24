Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.16. 8,324,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Bitfarms Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

