BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BJRI. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $318.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.