BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BJRI. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $715.09 million, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.95.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.54 million. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

