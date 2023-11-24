BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,373 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackBerry worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BlackBerry by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,205,000 after buying an additional 923,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $38,430,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,023,000 after buying an additional 314,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,462,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,022,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BB. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

BlackBerry Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

