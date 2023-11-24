BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Position Increased by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) by 214.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,533 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.65% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 34,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,430. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $277.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

