Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.00. 190,285 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 138,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie acquired 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,646.40. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,069.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,105,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

