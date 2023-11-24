Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,867,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.55% of Blue Owl Capital worth $417,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,233,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,967,000 after acquiring an additional 254,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 83,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,602,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OWL stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Get Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.