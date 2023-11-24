BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Shares Down 16.4%

Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) fell 16.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 23,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 18,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of C$8.39 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.60.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

