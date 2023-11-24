BNP Paribas Downgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BNP Paribas currently has $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.0 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.