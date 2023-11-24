Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Booking worth $108,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $15.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,114.53. The company had a trading volume of 56,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,001.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,904.83. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,907.38 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,959 shares of company stock valued at $15,212,374. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

