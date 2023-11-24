Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 964,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,740 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $82,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.72. 515,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,650,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

