Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of McKesson worth $47,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.83.

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MCK traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $460.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,683. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.61. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

