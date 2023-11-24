Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $52.27 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,821 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Exelon worth $52,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 805.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exelon by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

