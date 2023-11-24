Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972,464 shares during the period. CSX comprises about 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $93,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,084,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

