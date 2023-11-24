Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 1.3 %

BLIN opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.07. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

