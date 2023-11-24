British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.49% of British American Tobacco worth $326,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.8 %

BTI opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

