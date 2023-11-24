Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.05.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $971.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,643. The business has a fifty day moving average of $878.48 and a 200-day moving average of $847.31. The stock has a market cap of $400.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $514.83 and a twelve month high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.