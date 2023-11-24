Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $94.21

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BC. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $78.06 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. Brunswick's revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

