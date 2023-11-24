Brokerages Set JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT at $168.80

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 824,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,634,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 96,245 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $4,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average of $145.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

