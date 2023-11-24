Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Holdings Cut by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 297,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,143.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BN. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

