Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Shares Up 1.2%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 43.90 and last traded at 43.43. Approximately 194,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 121,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at 42.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

