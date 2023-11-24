BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.46.

Global Payments stock opened at $112.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average is $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

