Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $133.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.94. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

