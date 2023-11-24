Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 40,710 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey accounts for approximately 1.9% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 2.40% of Houlihan Lokey worth $160,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 139,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,178,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.93. 12,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $110.94.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.