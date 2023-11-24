Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $219.59 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,757 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up about 2.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Dollar Tree worth $219,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $273,045,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 308,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

