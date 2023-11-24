Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,274 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,777 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $53,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of TD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.45. 373,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $54.69 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

