Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 223,420 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 223,420 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,448 shares of company stock worth $85,013,020 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,012,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.15. The company has a market capitalization of $870.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.38 and a 52 week high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.