C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.73.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.54. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,342 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,743 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.