CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CAE by 678.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 85.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

