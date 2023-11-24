Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is Point Break Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Point Break Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 22.5% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Caesars Entertainment worth $66,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 302,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,725. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

