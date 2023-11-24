Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Down 2%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. Approximately 18,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 101,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLMT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. On average, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 347,639 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth $9,059,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Further Reading

