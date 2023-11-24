Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BITF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

BITF opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $254.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.27. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 240.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,589 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 10,645.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,988,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 745.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 902,708 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

