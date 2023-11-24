Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $51.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.85.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

