Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFA stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

